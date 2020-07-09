Gifu: Decayed corpse found following landslide in Takayama

GIFU (TR) – A heavily decayed corpse was found in Takayama City following a landslide caused by heavy rain on Tuesday, police said, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (July 7).

At around 2:25 p.m., a Takayama City staff member on patrol alerted police after finding “what appears to be two human legs buried” in the debris of the landslide, which hit a forest road.

Emergency arriving at the scene uncovered the body, which had turned partially skeletal. The gender of the person is not known.

Due to the stage of decay, the cause of death of the person is not connected to the landslide, the Takayama Police Station said.

The forest road is 2 kilometers east of the Seseragi Highway, which connects Gujo and Takayama cities.

Police are now attempting to identify the body.