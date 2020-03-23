 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gifu: Corpse of man found in river

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 23, 2020

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Hida City on Sunday, reports CBC Television (Mar. 22).

At just past 11:00 a.m., a local resident alerted emergency services about “a person collapsed on the riverbed” of the Miya River near the Benten Bridge.

According to police, the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. He stood about 165 centimeters tall. His body was clothed in a jacket and jeans. He was also wearing a backpack.

The corpse of a man was found in the Miya River on Sunday (Twitter)

His body showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

