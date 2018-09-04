Fully nude elderly man found dead in Toshima park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of an elderly man was found in a park in Toshima Ward on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 4).

At around 1:30 p.m., the fully nude body of the man was found collapsed in some bushes at Ikebukuro Ekimae Park, located along the tracks of the JR Yamanote Line. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the body did not exhibit any external wounds.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.