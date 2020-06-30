Fatally stabbed university student previously sought help from police

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police said on Monday that a female university student who was fatally stabbed in Numazu City the day before had previously sought help from them, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 29).

At around 1:20 p.m., Aoi Hori, 20, is alleged to have used a knife to stab Miku Yamada, 19, as she commuted home from a part-time job on a road in the Nishiurakuzura.

Yamada was later confirmed dead at a hospital. After the incident, the Numazu Police Station arrested Hori, also a university student, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The next day, the charge was changed to murder when he was sent to prosecutors. Hori admits to the allegations, police said previously.

Also on Monday, police said that Yamada consulted with them about an unspecified matter in January. “Due to privacy, we will not divulge the content [of the consultation],” police said in a statement.

However, police added that they would also not “release the name of the man,” implying that the consultation by Yamada involved a male acquaintance of hers.

Whether the two events are related is under investigation, police said.