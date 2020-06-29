Shizuoka: Man, 20, accused of fatally stabbing university student

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of female university student in Numazu City, reports TV Asahi (June 29).

At around 1:20 p.m., a neighbor found Miku Yamada, 19, screaming for help on a road. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Officers arrested Aoi Hori, also a university student, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was sent to prosecutors on Monday. He admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Hori, who lives in Mishima City, likely used a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade to stab Yamada as she commuted home from her part-time job.

During the attack, the suspect jumped atop her, an eyewitness said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident in considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.