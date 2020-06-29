 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Man, 20, accused of fatally stabbing university student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 29, 2020

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of female university student in Numazu City, reports TV Asahi (June 29).

At around 1:20 p.m., a neighbor found Miku Yamada, 19, screaming for help on a road. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Officers arrested Aoi Hori, also a university student, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was sent to prosecutors on Monday. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Aoi Hori (Twitter)

According to police, Hori, who lives in Mishima City, likely used a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade to stab Yamada as she commuted home from her part-time job.

During the attack, the suspect jumped atop her, an eyewitness said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident in considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »