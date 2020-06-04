Ex-monja restaurant employee accused of burglary during pandemic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of a restaurant in Chuo Ward over the alleged burglary of the establishment while it was closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TBS News (June 2).

At around 2:30 a.m. on April 28, Masatoshi Aono, 28, allegedly gained access to the monja pancake restaurant in Tsukishima by using a screwdriver to break glass on the front door.

He then entered and stole about 310,000 yen in cash. According to police, the suspect knew where the money was kept since he was an employee until January.

“Since it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, I broke in,” Aona told the Tsukishima Police Station in admitting to the allegations. “I did it since I have no money.”

Aono, who lives in Koto Ward, currently works at a convenience store. When he worked at the monja restaurant, he was known for his consistent smile.