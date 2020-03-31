 Press "Enter" to skip to content

British national tests positive for coronavirus in Fujisawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 31, 2020
A male British national living in Fujisawa City tested positive for the coronavirus on March 29

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male British national in his 40s living in Fujisawa City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government revealed on Monday, reports NHK (Mar. 30).

According to the government of Fujisawa City, the man, who is on staff at a university, departed for England to visit a sick acquaintance on March 16. He returned to Japan on March 25.

The following day, the man developed a fever. He later learned that the acquaintance had been confirmed with the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. On March 29, he also tested positive.

The city did not divulge the severity of his condition.

Number of infections on the rise

The spread of the coronavirus continues in Japan. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections rose by 94 on Monday to 2,701.

Of that figure, 712 cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which until recently was docked at Yokohama Port.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government believes 38 persons have contracted the coronavirus via venues open from night until early morning (NHK)

Bars, concert halls

During a press conference held on Monday night, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to not patronize establishments operating from the evening until early in the morning, including bars, karaoke parlors, night clubs and concert halls.

The request aims to reduce the spread of the virus. The metropolitan government believes that 38 persons were infected with the virus after they visited such places in the capital.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »