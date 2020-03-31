British national tests positive for coronavirus in Fujisawa

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male British national in his 40s living in Fujisawa City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government revealed on Monday, reports NHK (Mar. 30).

According to the government of Fujisawa City, the man, who is on staff at a university, departed for England to visit a sick acquaintance on March 16. He returned to Japan on March 25.

The following day, the man developed a fever. He later learned that the acquaintance had been confirmed with the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. On March 29, he also tested positive.

The city did not divulge the severity of his condition.

Number of infections on the rise

The spread of the coronavirus continues in Japan. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections rose by 94 on Monday to 2,701.

Of that figure, 712 cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which until recently was docked at Yokohama Port.

Bars, concert halls

During a press conference held on Monday night, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to not patronize establishments operating from the evening until early in the morning, including bars, karaoke parlors, night clubs and concert halls.

The request aims to reduce the spread of the virus. The metropolitan government believes that 38 persons were infected with the virus after they visited such places in the capital.