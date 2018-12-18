Aichi: Man sought after wife found dead in residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man after his wife was found dead in their residence in Toyokawa City on Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 18).

That morning, Mayumi Claudia Makimori, a 40-year-old Brazilian national, was found collapsed atop a bed in a bedroom in the second-floor apartment with wounds to her face and head by her son.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Makimori dead at the scene, police said.

The woman shared the residence with her husband, aged in his 40s, and their son. After the discovery by the son, a neighbor saw him crying as he held his dog. At around 11:30 a.m, the neighbor alerted emergency services.

“When I awoke, I found my mother dead,” the boy was quoted by police.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At the time of arrival of police, the husband was not present. Police are seeking to question him about the case, which is being treated as murder.