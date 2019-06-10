Aichi: Male hospital patient found with toilet paper stuffed in nose, mouth dies

AICHI (TR) – A male patient at a hospital Toyoake City who was found with toilet paper blocking his breathing passages on Sunday later died, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 9).

At around 5:30 a.m., a nurse at Toyoake Sakae Clinic found the patient, 80, lying face-up atop a futon inside his room with toilet paper stuffed inside his nose and mouth.

The patient was later confirmed dead at the same hospital, police said.

According to police and the hospital, the patient entered the facility to receive psychiatric care in 2015. He was in a room with seven other patients.

The day before the discovery, a nurse changing the patient’s diaper did not out of the ordinary about him. As well, there were no signs that any kind of disturbance had taken place in the room, police said.

Police are now seeking the cause of death.