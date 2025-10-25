Tokyo police: Man apprehended with knives near U.S. Embassy also had saw

TOKYO (TR) – In the case where a man was arrested on Friday near the U.S. Embassy Minato Ward with two bladed weapons, it has been revealed that the suspect was also in possession of a saw and scissors, reports TBS News (Oct. 25).

The suspect arrested red-handed on suspicion of obstruction of justice is 38-year-old Tatsuya Shiota, of no known occupation.

Shiota is suspected of pointing a kitchen knife and a paring knife at riot police officers on Friday afternoon near the U.S. Embassy.

According to police, Shiota became violent when he was apprehended, causing one riot police officer, 26, to suffer serious injuries, including cuts to his right leg.

Subsequent interviews with investigators have revealed that in addition to the kitchen knife and paring knife, Shiota was also in possession of a folding saw and scissors.

Shiota admitted to the charges during questioning. He said, “I have a grudge against the Japan Meteorological Agency and the National Police Agency.”