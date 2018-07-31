Tokyo cops (and takkyubin guy) nab knife-wielding man in Meguro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a knife-wielding man who slashed a woman in Meguro Ward on Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 30).

At around 10:00 a.m., the man slashed the woman, aged in her 60s, as she pedalled a bicycle on a road in the Nakane area. Officers from the Himonya Police Station responding to a distress call arrived at the scene and found the man screaming and continuing to brandish the weapon.

According to a video clip posted by TV Asahi (July 30), another man believed to be employed by takkyubin firm Yamato Transport then repeatedly punched the perpetrator in the head as the officers corralled him. (The footage showing the employee attacking the man was subsequently deleted.)

Police then accused the knife-wielding man, believed to be in his 60s, of interfering with the duties of a public servant. Police are now investigating whether to also accuse him of inflicting injury.

The incident took place about 400 meters from Toritsu-Daigaku Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line.