Tochigi: Man, 54, lived with corpse of mother

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in Utsunomiya City after he was found to be living with the corpse of his mother, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 8).

According to police, Toshiaki Nakagawa, of no known occupation, lived with the body of his mother, 87-year-old Kimiyo, at their residence, located in the Imaizumicho area, between early August and Friday.

Nakagawa, who was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Saturday, admits to the allegations. “After my mother died on August 5, I didn’t have money to cover the expense for burial. So left her as is,” the suspect was quoted by the Utsunomiya-Higashi Police Station.

On Friday morning, an agent for the residence tipped off police, saying that they were unable to contact the occupants. “There’s a foul smell coming from inside, and I’d like to take a look,” the agent reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body inside one of the rooms. The results of a DNA analysis later conducted on the body proved to be a match for Kimiyo.