Shizuoka man accused of raping daughter when she was under 13

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male office worker living in the central part of the prefecture for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his daughter. The arrest is his third, reports Shizuoka Asahi TV (Oct. 22).

In August 2018, unnamed 59-year-old man alleged had sexual intercourse with his daughter , who was under 13 years old at the time, in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City.

The man was previously arrested twice for sexually assaulting the same girl in April and June of this year. This latest incident came to light during interviews with the victim.

According to police, the man denies allegations of rape and other crimes.

Police believe the man had been repeatedly sexually abusing his daughter over an extended period. They are continuing to investigate any additional crimes he may have committed.