Osaka woman admits to leaving corpse of newborn in park

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old female part-time employee following the discovery of a baby’s body in a park in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 16).

Around August 12, Natsuki Hagito allegedly left the body of the baby girl partially buried at Ogimachi Park in Kita Ward.

During questioning on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Hagito, who lives in Higashiosaka City, admitted to the charges. She said, “I dug a hole, put the baby in and covered it with soil.”

On August 15, a woman in her 60s found the baby’s body near a shrub on the north side of the Park. The left half of the body was buried, with the right arm, right side of the head and side visible.

The umbilical cord and placenta were still attached. There were no visible external injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, Hagito turned herself in to a police station with a colleague, who had heard about the discovery of the body. She told police that she gave birth three days before the baby was discovered.

Hagito said, “This incident is mine. I think I’m going to turn myself in.” She went on to say, “I did something outrageous. I knew I would be caught eventually.”

Police are currently investigating the motive for the crime and the circumstances that led to the incident.