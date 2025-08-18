Mizuki Fukumura travelled to Vietnam for latest photobooks

TOKYO (TR) – Mizuki Fukumura, a former member of idol group Morning Musume, will be featured in two photobooks to be released simultaneously on her birthday later this year, reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 19).

On October 30, Wani Books will release the volumes, whose titles are yet to be decided, under the theme “Returning to Roots — The Beginning of a New Journey.”

A limited edition is priced at 6,820 yen and comes with a making-of DVD and a large poster of Fukumura, 28, in a bath. The regular edition will be available for 3,850 yen.

Shot in Vietnam in April, the photos capture both the gentle demeanor of the idol and the sharpness of her as a mature woman, the publisher says, while encouraging fans to not miss the shots of her waking up without makeup and frolicking in a bubble bath.

Fukumura made her solo debut in April. She says, that the shoots were extremely difficult, and included two trips to Vietnam.

“The first time, it was heavy rain for almost the entire trip due to a typhoon,” she says. “The second time, it was sunny and I was able to see the beautiful city and nature, and I was able to capture myself in my natural state.”

This will be her last photobook to be released while she is in her 20s. “It is also my first as a solo artist, so it was a memorable and special experience,” she says.