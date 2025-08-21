Manhunt underway after woman fatally stabbed in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are searching for a man who was seen at an apartment building where a woman was fatally satbbed on Wednesday night, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 21).

At around 7:20 p.m., a resident of the building called police to report that a man was holding a woman in a bear hug in the elevator.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found office worker Megumi Katayama, 24, collapsed outside the elevator on the sixth floor.

Katayama, who lives on the same floor, had multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Bloodstains were found inside the elevator. As well, a man was captured on security camera footage entering the building just after Katayama arrived at the first-floor entrance.

Police believe it is possible that the man followed her and attacked her in the elevator.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of murder.