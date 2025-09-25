Gifu man suspected in murder of woman also suspected in second death

GIFU (TR) – Investigative sources have revealed that a man in custody over in the alleged murder of a woman whose corpse was found along a riverbank in Motosu City last month were behind a second death, reports CBC News (Sep. 25).

According to investigators, the second woman, aged in her 30s and living in Kani City, Gifu, went missing after leaving her home last December. A hunter found her skeletal remains in the mountains of the town of Ibigawa this past January.

Sources have revealed that the second woman had contact with 55-year-old Koji Tachibana, a resident of Gifu City. On Wednesday, he was indicted on charges of murder for hire and other crimes involving the death of the first woman, Keiko Tateno, a 53-year-old part-time employee from Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture.

The following day, Tachibana and Miki Kanbara, his 35-year-old common-law wife, are alleged to have loaded Tateno’s body into their car and driven it to the mountains in Motosu and dumped it. (Kanbara was initially accused of murder. However, that charge was later dropped.)

According to investigators, an examination of security camera footage and other sources have revealed that Tachibana and Kanbara were likely involved in the death of the second woman as well.