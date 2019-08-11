Man, 61, accused of threatening ‘to kill’ woman in dispute over garbage

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly threatening a woman after a dispute in Sapporo City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 11).

At around 8:20 a.m., Shoichi Ito, of no known occupation, allegedly threatened “to kill” the woman at the apartment where they both have units.

Ito denies the allegations, telling police that the claim is “a fabrication” on the part of the woman.

According to police, local residents had complained about a large amount of accumulated garbage in front of Ito’s unit and in a parking lot.

The day before the incident, the woman consulted with police about the garbage.