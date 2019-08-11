 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 61, accused of threatening ‘to kill’ woman in dispute over garbage

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 11, 2019

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly threatening a woman after a dispute in Sapporo City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 11).

At around 8:20 a.m., Shoichi Ito, of no known occupation, allegedly threatened “to kill” the woman at the apartment where they both have units.

Ito denies the allegations, telling police that the claim is “a fabrication” on the part of the woman.

A woman consulted with police about the suspect’s accumulated garbage at his apartment in Sapporo City on Friday (Twitter)

According to police, local residents had complained about a large amount of accumulated garbage in front of Ito’s unit and in a parking lot.

The day before the incident, the woman consulted with police about the garbage.

