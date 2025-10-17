Japanese man wanted in ’95 Tokyo robbery arrested after deportation from Philippines

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police this week arrested a Japanese man over a robbery in Ota Ward three decades ago after his deportation from the Philippines, reports Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16).

According to the Kamata Police, Kunio Aihara, 62, admits to allegations of robbery resulting in injury.

At around 3:00 a.m. on February 10, 1995, Aihara is suspected of conspiring with two other men to stab the manager of a game cafe in Kamata, Ota Ward with a knife, kick him and steal approximately 700,000 yen in cash.

The manager suffered minor injuries.

The two male acquaintances involved in the incident were arrested on the day of the incident, but Aihara left the country that same day and remained on the run. He was then placed on an international wanted list.

Subsequent investigations revealed that he was in the Philippines. In June, Aihara was detained in Manila on suspicion of illegal residence.

The statute of limitations for robbery resulting in injury is 15 years, but the statute of limitations in this case were suspended because the suspect fled the country.