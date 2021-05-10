Ferrari F40 bursts into flames in Odawara

KANAGAWA (TR) – A Ferrari sports car burst into flames in Odawara City over the weekend, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (May 8).

At just past 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the 62-year-old driver of the Ferrari F40 alerted emergency services from the Hakone Turnpike. “The Ferrari I’m riding in just burst into flames,” he said.

A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze about 90 minutes later. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

In footage posted on social media, the Ferrari is shown covered in flames and engulfed in smoke near a guardrail for a mountain road.

Prior to the incident, the man was traveling with his wife. After he noticed smoke coming from the vehicle, he pulled over. The vehicle then caught fire, police said.

The F40 model is no longer in production by the Italian carmaker. Existing F40 vehicles are currently sold used for around 100 million yen.