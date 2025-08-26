Ex-Raysum boss handed suspended term over cocaine possession at hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A court here earlier this month sentenced the founder of real estate investment company Raysum Co., Ltd. to a suspended prison term over the possession of illegal drugs in a luxury hotel room, reports site News Post Seven (Aug. 20).

At the Tokyo District Court on August 13, the presiding judge handed Tsuyoshi Tanaka, 60, a two-year prison term, suspended for four years. The prosecution had requested a two-year term.

During the trial, Tanaka expressed remorse for his drug use. “I turned to drugs because of stress,” he said. “I want to convey in my own way the wonders of a fulfilling life without drugs.”

In May, police accused Tanaka of violating the Stimulants Control Act and committing other offenses.

As previously reported, police found Tsuyoshi Tanaka, 60, to allegedly be in possession of approximately 0.859 grams of cocaine and approximately 0.208 grams of kakuseizai (methamphetamine) together with two women (Miho Okumoto and Mona Konishi) in a room of the hotel in Chiyoda Ward on June 24, 2024.

A reporter for a national newspaper explains to News Post Seven that Tanaka engaged in “sexual entertainment” with women at hotels regularly.

“Prosecutors alleged that he had a male drug dealer deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and other illegal drugs on multiple occasions,” the reporter says.

Few details have been revealed about actually transpired with Okumoto and Konishi in the hotel room in June of last year. However, a criminal complaint filed by Konishi, a student at the Institute of Science Tokyo, against Tanaka over alleged sexual assault provides some clues.

“Okumoto and Konishi were providing drug-fueled entertainment to Tanaka,” the aforementioned reporter says. “However, when things got out of hand, Konishi asked her partner for help. The police rushed to the scene and discovered drugs in the room where the suspects were staying. This led to the arrests.”

Tanaka founded Raysum in 1992. He served as chairman until 2021.

The former chairman remains under indictment for a separate incident involving Konishi. After Tokyo Metropolitan Police accepted Konishi’s aforementioned complaint, Tanaka was indicted on suspicion of non-consensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury. The complaint alleges that he sexually assaulted her after giving her marijuana and other substances, which made it difficult for her to refuse his advances.