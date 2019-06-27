Ex-AV star Yui Akane arrested over nude live streams

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested former adult video (AV) actress Yui Akane for allegedly appearing nude in live broadcasts on the internet, reports TV Asahi (June 26).

Between February and April, Akane, whose real name is Ai Tsunezumi, allegedly revealed her genitals in live videos broadcast on streaming site FC2 Live.

Police also arrested scout Komei Hisada for providing instruction to Akane.

Akane, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Meanwhile, Tsunezumi denies the charges. “I did not instruct [her] to expose [herself],” the suspect said.

According to police, viewers of the streams were charged up to 600 yen per minute. Since December, 2017, the suspects accumulated 13 million yen in sales.

Akane, 30, made her AV debut for label Magic in 2011. Her last appearance was in a compilation DVD for label Prestige in 2013.