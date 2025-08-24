Ehime man found dead at home day after corpse of son discovered on beach

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police last week launched a murder investigation after the body of a 78-year-old man was found at his residence in Matsuyama City during an investigation into the death of his son, reports NHK (Aug. 24).

At around 2:30 p.m. on August 23, police officers entered the home in Matsuyama and found Yasunori Ninomiya dead with a knife wound to his chest.

Yasunori is believed to have been dead less than a week ago. There were also signs that he had been strangled, police said.

Ninomiya lived with his 48-year-old son. The day before, the body of his son was found on a beach in Iyo City, about 10 kilometers from the home.

After the body was identified, police officers visited Ninomiya’s home to interview the family. Upon arrival, they noticed suspicious signs, such as three or four days’ worth of newspapers piling up in the mailbox. When they entered, they discovered Ninomiya’s body.

The house was locked, and there were no signs of ransacking inside.

Police are now investigating whether the son was involved in the death of his father.