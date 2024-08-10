Corpses of man and woman found in Saitama residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a residence in Chuo Ward, Saitama City on Wednesday, reports NHK (Aug. 8).

The house is inhabited by a man and woman in their 50s. At around 4:00 p.m., a man in his 70s who works near the residence called police. “I pressed the intercom of the house where my siblings live, but there was no response,” he said.

When police and emergency personnel rushed to the house, the front door was locked. After removing the glass of a window, the entered and found the bodies of the man and woman on the first floor.

According to the police, the man was found in the living room and the woman in the bathroom. Neither body had visible external injuries.

Police are currently seeking to confirm their identities and circumstances that led to their deaths.

The scene of the incident is in a densely populated residential area, approximately 500 meters from Yono-Honmachi Station on the JR Saikyo Line.