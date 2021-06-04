Two charred corpses found in burned-out vehicle in police station parking lot

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Two corpses were found in a vehicle that caught fire at a police station in Kanoya City early Wednesday, police have revealed, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 3)

At around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer on duty at the Kanoya Police Station alerted emergency services after seeing flames coming from the van in a parking lot.

A fire crew extinguished the fire about 20 minutes later. The bodies were found in the driver’s and passenger seats.

Due to extensive burns on the bodies, the gender and approximate age of the persons are not known. As well, there were no signs that either person attempted to flee the vehicle, police said.

Several persons living in the area told police that they heard two loud explosions around the time of the incident.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.