Close to home: Man robs convenience store in own apartment bldg.

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 5, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Talk about convenient.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly robbing a convenience store on the first floor of his own apartment building in Minato Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 5).

Last December, Masanori Ito, of no known occupation, pulled a knife in front of two female clerks of an outlet of Community Store in the Shibaura area.

He then fled the scene with about 62,000 yen in cash, police said.

Masanori Ito (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of robbery, Ito said, “Right now, I have nothing to say.”

Ito lives on the fourth floor of the building. In security camera footage shot about 10 minutes before the incident, he is shown loitering around the building.

During a search of Ito’s residence, police seized clothes and shoes that are believed to have been used in the crime.

