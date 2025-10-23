Taxi driver hits, kills woman passed out on Motoazabu street

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a taxi driver after he hit and killed a woman lying on a street in Minato Ward early Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 23).

At around 2:30 a.m., the taxi driver called police to report that he had hit someone on a street in the Motoazabu area.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is believed to have been intoxicated and passed out on the pavement when the taxi crushed her.

She was taken to a hospital but was later confirmed dead, the Azabu Police Station said.

Police later arrested the taxi driver on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. The investigation is currently ongoing, including into the circumstances that led to the incident.