Skeletal remains found at Fukushima dam

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after skeletal remains were found at a dam in Fukushima City last month, reports the Fukushima Minyu Shimbun (May 25).

At around 10:10 a.m. on May 24, a maintenance worker doing cleaning work at Horai Dam reported finding the body near an embankment.

Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known. The person is believed to have died several months before the discovery, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

Police planned to use the results of an autopsy scheduled for May 25 at Fukushima University to determine the cause of death and identify the person.

The dam is located about 4 kilometers southeast of JR Matsukawa Station on the Tohoku Line.