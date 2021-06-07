 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shiga: Skeletal remains found in mountains

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 7, 2021

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains in the mountains of Yasu City over the weekend, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (June 5).

At around noon on Saturday, a 19-year-old boy out for a walk in the Tsujimachi area found the remains lying face-up.

According to the Moriyama Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known.

The body was clothed in a dark blue jacket and trousers and black sneakers.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death.

