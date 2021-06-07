Ibaraki: 2 skeletons found in Koga residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two decayed corpses inside a residence in Koga City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (June 6).

At around 10:30 a.m., a 45-year-old male acquaintance of the occupant peeked through a window after finding the front door locked and saw skeletal remains inside.

Officers arriving at the scene found the second set of skeletal remains inside another room.

Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age of each person are not known.

The occupant is a man in his 50s. It is suspected that one of the bodies is his, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or that the persons died of natural causes.