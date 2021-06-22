Corpse found in burned-out vehicle at Fukui police station

FUKUI (TR) – A corpse was found inside a vehicle after it caught fire at a police station in Sakai City early Tuesday, police have revealed, reports NHK (June 22).

At just past 3:00 a.m., a police officer alerted a local fire department after seeing flames coming from the passenger vehicle while it was in a parking lot at the Sakai Police Station.

After the blaze was extinguished about 20 minutes later, the body was found in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle was parked in a remote part of parking lot. As of 6:00 p.m. the day before, it was not present, leading police to believe it arrived during the night.

In addition to determining the identity of the person, police are seeking the cause of the fire.