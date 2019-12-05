 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bar employee, 29, accused of raping woman in Hachioji

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 5, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male bar employee over the alleged rape of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Dec. 4).

At around 2:00 a.m. on November 20, Yosuke Kamijo pinned the woman, aged in her 30s, on a road as she commuted home. “Don’t make a sound or I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened.

Kamijo then took her to a nearby building and sexually assaulted her.

Kamijo, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations, police said.

Yosuke Kamijo (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, Kamijo followed the woman over a distance of about 500 meters from a railway station.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
