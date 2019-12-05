Bar employee, 29, accused of raping woman in Hachioji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male bar employee over the alleged rape of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Dec. 4).

At around 2:00 a.m. on November 20, Yosuke Kamijo pinned the woman, aged in her 30s, on a road as she commuted home. “Don’t make a sound or I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened.

Kamijo then took her to a nearby building and sexually assaulted her.

Kamijo, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, Kamijo followed the woman over a distance of about 500 meters from a railway station.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.