Asakusa store owners accused of possessing marijuana with intent to sell

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the owners of a general store in Taito Ward over the alleged possession of marijuana with intent to sell last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 14).

On June 11, 2024, Takehiro Arakawa and his wife Kimi, who run the general store Papizondon in the Asakusa Underground Mall, are suspected of possessing 0.65 grams of marijuana and other substances with intent to sell.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Marijuana Control Act regarding possession for profit, Arakawa denied the charges. “It was not for profit,” he said. Meanwhile, Kimi declined to comment.

Police began their investigation in the store after receiving a report about “something resembling marijuana being sold” at the establishment.

Investigators arriving at the store found products labeled “marijuana gummies.” They also found marijuana and a measuring scale.

The arrest is the second for each of the suspects. Police also found approximately 250 grams of marijuana at their home. As a result, police arrested the pair on suspicion of violating the same law on July 27.