Airline passenger not prosecuted for molesting flight attendant

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 35-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female cabin attendant aboard a flight earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 4).

On May 22, Haruhiko Shiraishi, a company employee, is alleged to have forcibly fondled the body of the woman, aged in her 20s, near a toilet inside the aircraft at Haneda Airport.

Shiraishi, who was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on Thursday, admits to the allegations. “She was my type,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Last year, I did this on another airline.”

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shiraishi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, Shiraishi claimed to have stomach problems. He then requested that the cabin attendant bring him water and accompany him to the toilet.

“Are you interested in an affair?” he then reportedly asked her before committing the alleged crime, police said previously.