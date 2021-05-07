Aichi: Missing man found murdered on beach in Tahara

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have confirmed that a body found on a beach in Tahara City this week is that of a missing man, reports Chukyo TV News (May 5).

On Thursday, police said that the body is that of 70-year-old Hideo Komuro, a resident of Toyohashi City. The case is being treated as murder.

At just past noon on Monday, a woman out for a walk on a beach in the Ehimacho area found the body of Komuro. According to police, his head had been severely beaten.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was suffocation due to intake of water.

On the night of April 30, police were summoned to Komuro’s residence about a dispute. “You bastard!” Komuro was heard screaming.

Early the following morning, neighbors witnessed two men striking Komuro with beer bottles in a parking lot. Thereafter, the whereabouts of Komuro were not known.