Premeditated murder suspected in fatal shooting of 2 Japanese men in Manila

PHILIPPINES (TR) – Local police have announced the arrest of two suspects in the shooting deaths of two Japanese men in Manila last week, a case that is being treated as premeditated murder, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 19).

On the night of August 15, an assailant with a handgun shot and killed Akinobu Nakayama, 41, and Hideaki Satori, 53, on a street in Manila. The assailant then sped off on a motorcycle.

Three days later, Philippine authorities announced that they had arrested two men believed to be involved in the incident after tracking them with multiple security cameras.

Both suspects are Filipino nationals, with one who was the shooter and the other a tour guide who was traveling with the victims in a taxi.

A local police spokesperson said on August 18 that the two Japanese men who died “are suspected to have been under surveillance for a long period of time.” The spokesperson added, “We are investigating the case as a premeditated murder involving three or more suspects.”

The suspects stole belongings from the victims before fleeing the scene. Regarding that theft, the spokesperson stated, “It is possible that this was intentionally made to look like a robbery in order to confuse the investigation.”

The victims are believed to be tourists. Local authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident, including seeking a motive for the attack.