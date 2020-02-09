Shimane: Suspected North Korean boat washes ashore in Iwami

SHIMANE (TR) – A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in the town of Iwami on Sunday, authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9).

At around 7:40 a.m., a person traveling by car tipped off police about a “ship with a black hull that drifted ashore.”

According to the local Japan Coast Guard office, the boat measures 10 meters long and 2.7 meters wide. There were no signs that a person had been aboard the craft.

Based on markings on the hull, which was covered with barnacles and seaweed, the boat is believed to have originated in North Korea.

Fishing boats launched from North Korea wash ashore in Japan in the period of November through February. After their engines become disabled, water currents and winds push them to the coasts of the northern part of the nation.