Actor Kentaro Ito arrested for hit-and-run in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular actor Kentaro Ito over an alleged hit-and-run accident in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 29).

At around 5:45 p.m., Ito, 23, was behind the wheel of a passenger car that struck a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman, both in their 20s, at an intersection in the Sendagaya area.

The man received light injuries to an arm. However, the woman suffered a broken left leg. Ito was not hurt, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act on Thursday, Ito admitted to hitting the motorcycle and leaving the

scene.

After the accident, Ito allegedly drove off. However, he returned several minutes later after a witness pursued him and convinced him to go back.

According to police, Ito struck the motorcycle, which was traveling in

the opposite lane of traffic, while attempting to make a U-turn.

Acting debut in 2014

After appearing as a model in magazines, Ito, a Tokyo native, made his acting debut in 2014. Last year, he appeared in the NHK drama “Scarlet.”

He stars in the film “Junihitoe wo Kita Akuma,” an adaptation of the novel by Makiko Uchidate. The film opens next month.

Image Entertainment, Ito’s agency, posted a message on Facebook on Thursday. After apologizing to the victims in the crash, the agency said, “We deeply apologize for greatly inconveniencing our fans and related parties due to the arrest of [Ito]. This accident is currently under investigation by [police], so our office will refrain from providing any details [of the matter].”