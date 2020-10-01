Yusuke Iseya released on bail after indictment for marijuana possession

TOKYO (TR) – Following his indictment for allegedly possessing marijuana this week, actor Yusuke Iseya was released on bail on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 30).

Outside the Tokyo Wangan Police Station at around 7:30 p.m., Iseya, attired in a dark suit, said, “I am sorry for any inconvenience I caused.”

Iseya, 44, then held a deep bow for several seconds before the assembled press corps of around 200 persons. Prior to his release, he posted bail of 5 million yen. He then got into a car and left.

Iseya was indicted on Tuesday. According to the indictment, Iseya was in possession of about 13 grams of marijuana at his residence in Meguro ward on September 8.

In a letter, Iseaya again apologized. “This is all due to my own arrogance, immaturity and stupidity and lack of responsibility,” the actor wrote.