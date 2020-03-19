Yakuza accused of slicing off finger of indebted customer of casino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement of a customer of an illegal internet casino, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 19).

In April, 2015, Daisuke Hayashida, a 48-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly worked with accomplices to abduct the male customer on a road in the Ueno area of Taito Ward.

After beating the victim, they pushed the victim into a vehicle where he was confined for an unspecified period. During that time, the suspects sliced off one of his pinky fingers.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

At the time of the incident, Hayashida had a connection to the casino. Meanwhile, the victim had accumulated a debt of 1 million yen to the operation, police said.

The whereabouts of Hayashida became unknown after the incident. However, police apprehended him last week, just one month before the expiration of the statute of limitations in the case.