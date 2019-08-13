 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okayama: Yakuza nabbed after woman found stabbed in love hotel

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 13, 2019

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police apprehended a member of a criminal syndicate after a woman, who later died, was found stabbed inside a love hotel in Okayama City early Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 13).

At around 2:30 a.m., an employee at the hotel, located in Naka Ward, tipped off police. “A man who left via a vehicle said that he stabbed a woman,” the caller said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the hotel found a woman collapsed with a stab wound to the abdomen inside the toilet of a room on the third floor.

She was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. However, she was later confirmed dead, police said.

A woman who was found stabbed inside a hotel room in Okayama City early Tuesday later died (Twitter)

Police later located the vehicle in Kita Ward. As police approached, Yoshio Kono, an upper-level member of the Oishi-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, brandished a knife.

After Kono was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law and interfering with the duties of a public servant, he hinted at involvement in the killing of the woman, police said.

