Nerima Ward holds event for elimination of yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police joined local residents on Sunday for an event calling for the elimination of organized crime.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Nerima Police Station and the Organized Crime Elimination Council, which is made up of local residents.

In the jurisdiction for the Nerima Police Station, there has been a continuous stream of organized crime groups demanding mikajimeryo, or protection money, from restaurants.

While handing out pocket tissues and pamphlets, police officers called for people to be careful of solicitations from organized crime groups.

Yuichi Kato, the chief of the Nerima Police Station, said, “Even in everyday life, you may receive seemingly minor requests [from organized crime groups], but please do not accept these requests and contact the police immediately.”

This year, the Nerima Police Station has arrested three members of organized crime groups for demanding protection money from restaurants and threatening them. Police said that it will continue its activities to eliminate organized crime groups.