Ibaraki: Yakuza boss nabbed for office too close to school

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 5, 2019

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested two members of a criminal syndicate, including the boss, for establishing an office in Mito City that is too close to a school than what is allowed by law, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 4).

In January, 2016, the boss of the gang, 41-year-old Tomita, and executive Shoji Ide, 42, allegedly established the office inside a building located near an elementary school.

As mandated by a prefectural ordinance, it is prohibited for a boryokudan (criminal syndicate) to have an office within 200 meters of an elementary school.

Two members of a gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi allegedly established an office within 200 meters of an elementary school in Mito City (Twitter)

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The gang is a third-tier syndicate of the Yamaguchi-gumi. The matter emerged after a citizen reported the existence of the office to police last October.

