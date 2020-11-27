Gunma cops find 500 grams of marijuana after yakuza bites girlfriend

GUNMA (TR) – For one yakuza, it was a matter of biting off more than he could chew.

Gunma Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested the Inagawa-kai member over the alleged possession of 500 grams of marijuana in Takasaki City, reports NHK (Nov. 25).

At around 7:00 a.m., police working on a separate investigation entered the residence of Shun Kato, 21, and discovered the 500 grams of marijuana inside a closet.

Police also found 3 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. The combined value of the contraband is around 3.1 million yen, the Takasaki Police Station said.

“I don’t know [anything about the matter],” Kato was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The night before the discovery, the girlfriend of Kato alerted police after the suspect allegedly bit her on the leg. As a part of that investigation, police entered the residence.

Police first arrested Kato on suspicion of inflicting injury. However, he admitted to those charges.

Police are now investigating whether to change the possession charges to trafficking.