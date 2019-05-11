Yakuza not prosecuted over alleged assault of rival in Uguisudani

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a member of criminal syndicate over the alleged assault of a member of rival gang in the Uguisudani area of Taito Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (May 10).

On October 16, Masaki Fukuda, the 55-year-old chairman of a syndicate affiliated with the Kanto Sekine-gumi, and two other men allegedly beat the face and abdomen of a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, then 51, on a street.

“This is our turf,” one of the suspects reportedly said to the victim, who suffered unspecified light injuries in the incident.

Upon their arrest in April, Fukuda and one other suspect admitted to the allegations. The third suspect denied the charges, police said previously.

On May 10, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the suspects. No reason for the non-prosecution is given. However, the case is believed to have been put on hold.

The area where the incident took place is near JR Uguisudani Station, whose neighboring areas has alleys of love hotels that are utilized by fuzoku, or commercial sex, businesses.

Police suspect that the incident took place following a dispute between the gangs over the collection of mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from persons working in the sex industry.