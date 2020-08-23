Yakuza ‘not happy with service’ at hostess club assaults employees

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged assault of employees at a hostess club in Machida City, reports TBS News (Aug. 23).

In May, Masato Kanamori, a 30-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly punched one male employee in the face on a road outside the bar.

He is also alleged to struck the manager of the bar with a beer keg weighing 6 kilograms.

The employee suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Kanamori declined to comment. “I’ll talk when my lawyer arrives,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, Kanamori arrived at the bar with two acquaintances. At some point, he instigated the confrontation by saying, “I am not happy with the service. Are you looking for a fight?”