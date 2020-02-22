Yakuza nabbed over shooting near Shinjuku office of rival

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, at least two of whom are members of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged shooting near the office of a rival in Shinjuku Ward three years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 21).

Police have accused Yoshio Kumazawa, 69, Yutaka Ozawa, 55, both members of the Inagawa-kai, and one other person of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. All three suspects deny the allegations.

At around 5:40 a.m. on December 20, 2016, at least one assailant fired three shots into the first-floor office of a shipping company, located in the Okubo area. A shutter was damaged by the gun fire, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Last November, police arrested 8 other persons as a part of the investigation into the case. Police believe that Kumazawa, Ozawa and the third suspect worked with the other eight to carry out the crime.

Kumazawa is the boss of a third-tier gang of the Inagawa-kai. On the day of the incident, another Inagawa-kai boss was fatally beaten in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Since an office of the rival Sumiyoshi-kai is located in the Okubo building, police believe the shooting took place as a means of retaliation for the beating death.