Yakuza nabbed over brawl at Sanja Matsuri

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five members of criminal syndicates over a brawl that broke out at a festival in Taito Ward earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 24).

On the night of May 19, police responded to a distress call about more dozens of gangsters fighting on a road near Asakusa Shrine during the Sanja Matsuri festival.

A 24-year-old officer from the Asakusa Police Station arriving at the scene to stop the fray had his shoulder pulled and his walkie-talkie smashed by the participants.

Using security camera footage taken at the scene, police identified five of the participants, including Satoshi Tajima, 49, of the Yamaguchi-gumi and Yuichi Kawamura, 49, of the Matsuba-kai.

According to police, the incident erupted after at least one gang member was physically bumped into by another on the road. “I’m walking here,” one of them reportedly said.

Police did not reveal whether the gangsters, who have been accused of causing property damage, assault and interfering with the duties of a public servant, admit to the allegations.