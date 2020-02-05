 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza headed fraud ring suspected in ¥60 million in swindles

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 5, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six members of a fraud ring, including two members of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 5).

According to police, Yuji Sato, a 49-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, worked with accomplices to defraud the woman, a 69-year-old resident of Chiba Prefecture, out of 1.3 million yen in 2017.

In carrying out the ruse, one member of the ring posed as a police officer. After obtaining the woman’s bank card, the funds were withdrawn from an ATM machine.

Sato denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yuji Sato of the Sumiyoshi-kai (Twitter)

Police believe the ring used similar scams to swindle other persons out of a total of around 60 million yen.

In addition to Sato, one other suspect is also a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai. The gangsters are believed to have headed the ring.

On Wednesday morning, officers raided an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai in search of evidence in the case.

