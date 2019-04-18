Yakuza boss stabbed in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched a manhunt after the boss of a criminal syndicate was stabbing in Kobe early Thursday, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 18).

At around 12:05 a.m., a woman tipped off police about a “man stabbed” in a business district in the Tsutsuicho area of Chuo Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the 65-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi with wounds to the shoulder and buttocks.

The gang boss was transported to a hospital in serious condition. However, his life is not believed to be in danger, according to the Fukiai Police station.

Prior to the incident, the woman exited a restaurant with the gang boss. An unknown assailant, probably male, then attacked the boss from behind before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a suspected accomplice.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. Police believe the incident on Thursday is related to a dispute between the two gangs has been ongoing since the split.

Police are seeking whereabouts of the assailant on suspicion of attempted murder.